Predictmedix Deployed Safe Entry Stations at Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the revenue-generating deployment of 15 Safe Entry Stations at the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix, which was held October 22-24, 2021 at the Circuit of The Americas ("COTA") in Austin, Texas, as part of the Company's reseller partnership with the Canadian-based JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS and CONNECTUS Global.

Predictmedix's proprietary AI-enabled screening solution was used for hospitality suite entrances and catering staff at the world's most prestigious motor racing competition and most popular annual sporting series. The race weekend was expected to draw over 100,000 attendees per day to experience racing action, musical, amusement rides and local cuisine.

Upon arrival, guests holding passes to enclosed hospitality areas and suites were asked to walk through the Predictmedix Safe Entry Station to rapidly identify multiple symptoms of infectious diseases associated with COVID-19, displaying the result in the form of a red or green light. Guests receiving a red light were to be asked to take a self-administered rapid antigen test.

Mike Anderson of CONNECTUS Global, a Predictmedix Safe Entry Station Reseller, commented, "We are excited to have worked with the COTA teams on their extended health and safety plans. The safety of patrons is the top priority of the organization and the steps they are taking to ensure a safe return to live events truly reenforces them as leaders in the industry."

"Live sporting and other large-scale events are quickly returning in popularity, and our onsite solution has become a product of choice for leading global facilities to ensure the safety of employees and guests in attendance," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix. "With each deployment of our stations, we gain further validation that only strengthens the conversion of our robust sales pipeline through our international network of resellers. We are truly privileged to launch our technology at this world-famous race, and provide a meaningful difference to the safety of its guests."