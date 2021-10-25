checkAd

Lucky Minerals Expands Mineralization at Surface 700 metres to the North of Trench T-6 with up to 1.21 g/t gold over 10 metres in Trench T-12

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ("Fortuna") in southern Ecuador. Work in the field is advancing on several fronts with current focus on trench T-14.

Results have now been reported for trenches T-10, T-11 and T-12. Trench T-10 lies in the central area approximately 80 metres from trench T-6 in which results included 17 g/t gold over 3 metres. Trench T-11, which also lies in the central area, is approximately 20 metres from trench T-10. Trench T-12 is located in the northern area and is approximately 700 metres north of trenches T-5 and T-6.

Trench Location Map

Trenching highlights

Trench T-10 averages 2.81 g/t gold over 2 metres
Trench T-10 lies in the central area approximately 80 metres from trench T-6 in which results included 17 g/t gold over 3 metres.

Trench T-11 averages 1.12 g/t gold over 2 metres
Trench T-11 was started approximately 75 metres to the southeast of the previously reported trench T-6 (please see July 30, 2021 News Release). Mineralization appears to be hosted in altered volcanic rocks.

Trench T-12 averages 1.21 g/t gold over 10 metres
Trench T-12 was dug approximately 700 metres north of trench T-5. Mineralization in this area is mainly of sericite-quartz type in contrast to that of mainly strong silicification found in the central area (T-5 and T-6).

Trenches T-10, T-11 and T-12 are open in both directions and will be further investigated as part of future trenching efforts.

François Perron President and CEO states "The results from Wayka are expanding the footprint of the mineralized intervals. We are finding multiple areas of alteration with mineralization and their related feeders. The system's full extent has yet to be established and work in the field continues. Our understanding of the mineralization is still in the early stages and will continue to improve over the coming weeks as more work is completed at surface. In addition to the current trenching, we have mobilized crews to complete a detailed soil sampling program which will be combined with geophysics to refine our targeting and drilling which is expected in the coming months."

Wertpapier


