AdvanceTC Started U.S. and EU Certification for the X7U

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (NSX:A88) (OTCQB:ATCLF)("AdvanceTC" or "the Company") the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is …

The previous product of the Company, the android satellite smartphone Xplore X7, had received authorization from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2019.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (NSX:A88) (OTCQB:ATCLF)("AdvanceTC" or "the Company") the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is pleased to announce that it has started FCC and CE certification process for its new X7U multimode mobile device with integrated cellular, satellite and Digital Radio communications.

X7U is a rugged Android 11 smartphone designed to provide communications everywhere. With satellite messaging worldwide, short range UHF or VHF digital radio and dual SIM world cellular connectivity, X7U is bringing satellite communications to consumers everywhere.

With its unique multimode messaging and Push-To-Talk application with E2E encryption and support for open standards and federation, X7U will change the way people communicate in remote areas or offshore.

X7U is the first of a family of products which AdvanceTC intends to bring to market before the end of 2021 to provide secured communications over 100% of the earth surface via multiple space and terrestrial networks.

"With so much investment going to new space-based networks, analysts expect that demand for hybrid communication services and devices will increase exponentially over the next 3 to 5 years. With a strong expertise and experience in hybrid mobile devices, AdvanceTC is ready to deliver unique devices that will change the way consumer communicate remotely," said CP Loi, Chief Executive Officer of AdvanceTC Ltd.

AdvanceTC expects to complete certifications and start commercial shipments before the end of 2021.

About CE certificate

The "CE" mark is a safety certification mark and is regarded as a passport for manufacturers to open and enter the European market. CE stands for CONFORMITE EUROPEENNE. In layman's terms, CE certification is a mandatory certification in the European Union. There are clear regulations in the EU market. All products exported to the EU must be CE certified. CE certification is a passport for products exported to the EU and must be applied for. Otherwise, it will not be able to pass customs and sell on the EU market. This is a mandatory requirement imposed on products by EU law.