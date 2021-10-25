Brigadier Reports on El Placer Sur and Completes Phase-One Exploration at Picachos
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce analytical results from additional trenches across the El Placer Sur vein system at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). The Company will now focus on a complete review of phase-one exploration results at Picachos to determine next steps.
Phase-one exploration at Picachos during 2020 and 2021 examined 17 different mineralized veins and included diamond drilling of 5057 metres in 50 holes, 4570 trench and rock samples, a stream sediment survey and a LiDAR topographic survey.
The 3,954 hectare Picachos Property is centered over the historic "Viva Zapata" National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico. It overlaps two mineralized systems, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system hosted by a Paleocene granite-granodiorite intrusive complex, and a gold-silver vein complex comprised of both east-northeasterly trending veins (La Cocolmeca Vein System) and northwesterly trending veins (El Placer System).
Phase-one Key Findings:
- The Project is best understood as a porphyry system with
- intrusion-hosted, bulk-tonnage copper exposed at 390 m elevation at Colinas
- sericitic breccias with molybdenum-rich stockworks exposed in country rocks between 500 and 600 metres elevation at Molly UST
- peripheral gold and copper-rich polymetallic veins in propylitic, argillic and sericitic altered country rocks at higher elevations in the southeastern part of the Property. The veins were historic gold-producers.
- The most explored of the 17 veins sampled is San Agustín which was the subject of 14 diamond drill holes and underground mine rock chip-channel samples.
- Further drilling and surface trenching is recommended to expand known mineralization of the veins and start exploration for bulk-tonnage Cu-Mo in the intrusion-hosted part of the porphyry system.
- Airborne geophysics would improve subsurface visualization of drill targets.
- More than 600 intercepts from underground mine chip-channel samples, surface trench samples and diamond drilling are of interest for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, molybdenum, tungsten, bismuth and tin.
- Collectively, these data are starting to define a porphyry system centered east of Colinas with peripheral veins at higher elevations.
- Geochemical data from the veins is also elevated in copper, tungsten, molybdenum and bismuth. These elements are typical of intrusion-related veins. If the veins are intrusion related, they are most likely genetically related to the porphyry intrusive complex, and not to younger events associated with epithermal styles of mineralization.
El Placer Sur
