Brigadier Reports on El Placer Sur and Completes Phase-One Exploration at Picachos

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce analytical results from additional trenches across the El Placer Sur vein system at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). The Company will now focus on a complete review of phase-one exploration results at Picachos to determine next steps.

Phase-one exploration at Picachos during 2020 and 2021 examined 17 different mineralized veins and included diamond drilling of 5057 metres in 50 holes, 4570 trench and rock samples, a stream sediment survey and a LiDAR topographic survey.