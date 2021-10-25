checkAd

iTolerance, Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments to Advance Regenerative Medicine Platform

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced the appointments of and Dennis M. Hester, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, effective July 2021, and Sumitra M. Ghate, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, effective October 2021, to the Company's executive leadership team.

"We are pleased to welcome Dennis and Sumitra to the iTolerance leadership team. The ability to attract two industry-leading executives with such accomplished backgrounds represents a noteworthy achievement for the Company and speaks volumes to the potential of our regenerative medicine technology platform, iTOL-100," stated Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance. "With this leadership team in place, I believe we are now well positioned to execute on our development strategy as we work to advance our lead program, iTOL-101, toward a first-in-human study as quickly as possible."

Dennis M. Hester, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls

Dr. Hester commented, "Regenerative medicine has the potential to be an important tool in the way physicians treat diseases. However, one significant drawback to cell/organioid implantation today is the need for patients to be on life-long immunosuppression due to the risk or rejection. I believe that iTolerance's technology may have the ability to solve that problem by creating localized immune tolerance. I am excited to be joining the team to drive iTOL-100 forward, opening up the possibilities of regenerative medicine."

Dr. Hester has been involved with product development for over 30 years and has spent the last 20 years working with a broad range of therapeutic agents, formulation technologies and routes of administration. His experience spans small molecule solid oral therapeutics, a broad range of inhalation formulations, and peptide, protein and cell based sterile injectable products, for use in a number of indications including diabetes, infectious diseases and oncology. Dr. Hester has an impressive track record of successfully leading programs into, and through, clinical development resulting in launch readiness and/or commercial sales. He has contributed to over two dozen INDs and the approval of six commercial products with a number of compounds presently in late-stage clinical development.

