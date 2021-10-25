Golden Matrix Group Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OCTQX:GMGI) (the "Company"), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase …

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 496,429 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 496,429 shares of common stock. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $8.63 per share. The warrants will expire three years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one corresponding warrant will be $7.00. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be approximately $3.5 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about October 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OCTQX:GMGI) (the "Company"), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $3.5 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-260044) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 5, 2021 and declared effective on October 15, 2021. Such shares of common stock and accompanying warrants may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement, describing the terms of the proposed offering, and accompanying prospectus related to the offering of common stock will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed/will file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.