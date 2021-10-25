Volcon Expands Internationally with Distribution Agreements for Mexico, Costa Rica and Paraguay

Planned International Expansion: Latin America (2021), Canada, Europe, Africa (2022), Southeast Asia, Australia (2023)AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that it has expanded into Mexico, Costa Rica and Paraguay to meet customer demand. Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia and Australia in 2023.

"We've received strong interest from all over the world due to our vehicles' ability to explore the outdoors in an eco-friendly fashion, easily navigate challenging backroads, or take family-friendly off-road adventures. These advantages make our vehicles a great fit for the rough and rugged terrain of Latin America," said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Volcon. "The Latin American countries are hungry for electric mobility and we are proud to be currently exporting our vehicles to our friends in those countries. We believe Latin America and our future international expansion plans will quickly become a large percentage of our annual sales growth and at the same time, expose the Volcon brand to the world."

Export sales are executed with individual importers in each country that buy vehicles by the container and then sell them to local dealers or direct to consumers. Local dealers will provide warranty and repair services for vehicles purchased in their country.

Volcon electric vehicles are the alternative to gas powered combustion off-road vehicles and allow for environmentally friendly backcountry exploration that is unparalleled.

The Grunt, Volcon's first two-wheeled, fat tire all-electric, off-road motorcycle, is currently shipping to customers around the world. With a low seat height of 32 inches and a low-slung center of gravity, the Grunt is accessible to anyone who has ridden a bicycle, with no motorcycle experience required to enjoy. Whether used for work or play, the Volcon Grunt offers powerful torque and near-silent, electric performance fitting for the 21st Century.