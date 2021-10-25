Jade Leader Harvests 183 Kilograms of Gem Quality Nephrite Jade in First Bulk Sampling of Wyoming Sky Jade(C) Zone

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader") is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed field work at its Sky Jade© zone in Wyoming. Work focused on geologic mapping of the occurrences plus the first …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader") is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed field work at its Sky Jade© zone in Wyoming. Work focused on geologic mapping of the occurrences plus the first pilot-scale bulk sampling of Sky Jades©. Over 230 kilograms (kg) of Nephrite Jade, including 183 kg of gem quality Sky Jade©, were recovered. From this, cleaning and preparation of an initial 88 kg of various sized pieces has begun. Once prepared, Jade Leader will begin test-marketing to the national and international Jade trade in order to continue establishing proper valuation parameters on this discovery. Prices are expected to vary from US$500 to US$4,000 per kg, depending on stone sizes, color, texture, and translucency. In addition, the total includes 20.7 kg of exceptional specimen stones where the Jade encloses large quartz crystals. This occurrence is unique to Wyoming and such stones have significant collector value.

"This initial bulk sample shows that significant amounts of gem quality Jade with very fine grain and fairly uniform colors are present in the Sky Jade© system, which is an important milestone for Jade Leader. We are delighted to see that this fine-grained Jade can take the extremely clean mirror polish with no undercutting that is so desirable to the gem, carving and collectors' markets," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "The detailed mapping we did during excavation greatly advances our understanding of the controls, extent and continuity of the Sky Jade© system. While testing a 10 meter representative section of the known system, we were also able to almost double its known surface extent, from 15 meters as previously reported, to over 28.4 meters. Jade mineralization remained present along the entire main Jade bearing structure on the excavation bottom prior to reclamation, indicating the potential to continue harvesting in all directions."

Figure 1. Two samples of polished gem quality Sky Jade showing fine-grained textures and colors. Lefthand sample weighs 52.5 grams, and righthand sample weighs 178 grams.

Figure 2. Left: partially polished 1.05 kg specimen-quality sample of Sky Jade© enclosing large quartz crystals. These quartz crystal inclusions are unique among Jades worldwide. Right, larger carving/gem Jades, partially sanded to remove the surface weathering rind and reveal the materials' even texture and color.