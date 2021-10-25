checkAd

Jade Leader Harvests 183 Kilograms of Gem Quality Nephrite Jade in First Bulk Sampling of Wyoming Sky Jade(C) Zone

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader") is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed field work at its Sky Jade© zone in Wyoming. Work focused on geologic mapping of the occurrences plus the first …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader") is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed field work at its Sky Jade© zone in Wyoming. Work focused on geologic mapping of the occurrences plus the first pilot-scale bulk sampling of Sky Jades©. Over 230 kilograms (kg) of Nephrite Jade, including 183 kg of gem quality Sky Jade©, were recovered. From this, cleaning and preparation of an initial 88 kg of various sized pieces has begun. Once prepared, Jade Leader will begin test-marketing to the national and international Jade trade in order to continue establishing proper valuation parameters on this discovery. Prices are expected to vary from US$500 to US$4,000 per kg, depending on stone sizes, color, texture, and translucency. In addition, the total includes 20.7 kg of exceptional specimen stones where the Jade encloses large quartz crystals. This occurrence is unique to Wyoming and such stones have significant collector value.

"This initial bulk sample shows that significant amounts of gem quality Jade with very fine grain and fairly uniform colors are present in the Sky Jade© system, which is an important milestone for Jade Leader. We are delighted to see that this fine-grained Jade can take the extremely clean mirror polish with no undercutting that is so desirable to the gem, carving and collectors' markets," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "The detailed mapping we did during excavation greatly advances our understanding of the controls, extent and continuity of the Sky Jade© system. While testing a 10 meter representative section of the known system, we were also able to almost double its known surface extent, from 15 meters as previously reported, to over 28.4 meters. Jade mineralization remained present along the entire main Jade bearing structure on the excavation bottom prior to reclamation, indicating the potential to continue harvesting in all directions."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Two samples of polished gem quality Sky Jade showing fine-grained textures and colors. Lefthand sample weighs 52.5 grams, and righthand sample weighs 178 grams.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Left: partially polished 1.05 kg specimen-quality sample of Sky Jade© enclosing large quartz crystals. These quartz crystal inclusions are unique among Jades worldwide. Right, larger carving/gem Jades, partially sanded to remove the surface weathering rind and reveal the materials' even texture and color.

Seite 1 von 3


Jade Leader Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jade Leader Harvests 183 Kilograms of Gem Quality Nephrite Jade in First Bulk Sampling of Wyoming Sky Jade(C) Zone CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader") is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed field work at its Sky Jade© zone in Wyoming. Work focused on geologic mapping of the occurrences plus the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3 2021 Trading Update
Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Robust Projected ...
Roscan Gold Announces Positive Metallurgical Testing Results From the Kandiole Gold Project ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker
Idaho Champion Gold Completes 2021 Exploration Program at Champagne Gold Project
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Talicia(R) and Movantik(R) Data Analyses at ACG 2021
CIBT Provides Business Updates on its Education Segment
Pampa Metals Hires Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
American Manganese Appoints Director
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...