SQID Technologies Executes Share Purchase Agreement To Purchase Remaining Interest In Icon Esports Pty Ltd.

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021   

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited ("SQID") (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with ICON Esports Pty Ltd. …

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited ("SQID") (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with ICON Esports Pty Ltd. ("ICON") and the shareholders of ICON (the "ICON Shareholders"), pursuant to which SQID will acquire 2,150,000 ordinary shares in the capital of ICON (the "ICON Shares") from the ICON Shareholders, equal to the remaining 50% of ICON, causing ICON to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SQID (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, SQID will issue 3,333,333 ordinary shares ("SQID Shares") to the ICON Shareholders, on a pro rata basis, at a deemed price of CAD $0.30 per SQID Share for a total Acquisition value of CAD $999,999.90. The arm's length transaction was negated between SQID and ICON. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all SQID Shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

For further details on the terms of the Acquisition, please refer to the Share Purchase Agreement, a copy of which will be filed under SQID's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SQID believes the Acquisition will further integrate its payment platforms and technologies with the existing services and platforms offered by ICON.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE" or the "Exchange") has not passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT SQID

SQID is a Company headquartered in Australia and engaged in payment processing and investing and growing esports gaming. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) segments through its leading partner platform (Merchant Warrior). SQID also controls ICON Esports (ICON), a leading Australia & New Zealand esports and gaming organisation, focussed on the commercial landscape of the Oceanic market through brand driven marketing campaigns and partnerships, nutrition supplements and merchandise to their esports and gaming audience.

