Altamira Therapeutics and Wellesta Collaborate for Marketing and Distribution of Bentrio in Six Key Asian Markets

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, …

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, announced today that it has signed a letter of understanding ("LOU") for the marketing and distribution of Bentrio™, its nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens, with Wellesta Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore ("Wellesta") in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam (the "Territories"). Pursuant to the LOU, Wellesta will seek to register Bentrio™ in the Territories and then, subject to entering into a definitive Marketing and Distribution Agreement, start promoting and selling the product in those markets.

"This LOU with Wellesta for Bentrio™ comes on the heels of our executing similar agreements with distributors in Thailand and the Philippines, greatly extending our commercial presence in this dynamic world region," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "Wellesta has achieved rapid growth and great success in building a high quality portfolio of health care products for distribution in South East Asia and India, and we very much look forward to working with its team. Subject to successful registrations and ramp-ups by our distribution partners, we believe that our Bentrio™ revenues from the covered Asian markets alone should be between US$5 million and US$10 million in 2022."

Based on ongoing discussions and leads, Altamira expects to expand the geographic footprint for Bentrio™ further through agreements with additional distributors in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in other world regions.

About Bentrio™

Bentrio™ (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio™ forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. In human nasal epithelium cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, Bentrio™ was shown to reduce the infectious viral load by more than 99% when used for prevention. Further, Bentrio™ was effective in slowing the growth of the viral titer when treatment started only 24 or 30 hours after infection. In allergy, a clinical investigation in a pollen challenge chamber demonstrated a significant reduction in the main symptoms of allergic rhinitis with the protective effect setting in rapidly and lasting for 4 hours.

