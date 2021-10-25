checkAd

Recruiter.com CEO to Present at Benzinga’s Small Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its CEO, Evan Sohn, will be presenting at Benzinga's October Small Cap Conference this Wednesday, October 27th, at 12:35 PM EST.

"I am honored to be able to represent Recruiter.com at Benzinga's Small Cap Conference this October and am looking forward to tuning in to some of the other great speakers that will be presenting," said Sohn. "Recruiter.com is determined to help deliver talent faster and better during this unprecedented job market and talent shortage. We are on a mission to connect people to people by providing companies of all sizes access to software subscription services and on-demand help from professional recruiters."

Benzinga's Global Small Cap Conference strives to connect innovative publicly traded companies with investors. The conference allows attendees to listen in on live company presentations and explore business insights and opportunities across various industries.

This virtual event will take place from October 27-28. Register for October's Small Cap Conference here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/october-2021-global/

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs with recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

https://www.accesswire.com/669464/Recruitercom-CEO-to-Present-at-Benzi ...

Disclaimer

