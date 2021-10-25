checkAd

Instadose Pharma Corp - Establishes New Supply Route

Instadose Pharma Corp Canada successfully delivers 176.5 KG of high grade medicinal Cannabis from South Africa to North MacedoniaCHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose" or the "Company"), a shell company …

Instadose Pharma Corp Canada successfully delivers 176.5 KG of high grade medicinal Cannabis from South Africa to North Macedonia

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose" or the "Company"), a shell company (OTC PINK:INSD) is happy to announce the establishment by Instadose Pharma Corp Canada, a supply route from South Africa to North Macedonia with a pathfinder delivery of 176.5KG of high grade Medicinal Cannabis.

Pathfinder delivery of 176.5 KG of High Grade Cannabis

"The delivery, which took place in April 2021, demonstrates their ability to work with its supply partner in South Africa and its joint venture partner in North Macedonia to successfully meet the high standards of the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of the Republic of Macedonia ("MALMED") to package, ship and deliver Medical Cannabis into North Macedonia."

With the commencement of this regular route, it sets in place standards and processes needed to maintain this stable and reliable supply.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to the proposed transaction, us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the closing does not occur on or before December 31, 2021 or (ii) if the transaction is deemed illegal. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Public Relations
Info@instadosepharma.com

SOURCE: Instadose Pharma Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669465/Instadose-Pharma-Corp--Establishes-N ...

