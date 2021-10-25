Instadose Pharma Corp - Establishes New Supply Route

Instadose Pharma Corp Canada successfully delivers 176.5 KG of high grade medicinal Cannabis from South Africa to North MacedoniaCHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose" or the "Company"), a shell company …

Pathfinder delivery of 176.5 KG of High Grade Cannabis

"The delivery, which took place in April 2021, demonstrates their ability to work with its supply partner in South Africa and its joint venture partner in North Macedonia to successfully meet the high standards of the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of the Republic of Macedonia ("MALMED") to package, ship and deliver Medical Cannabis into North Macedonia."

With the commencement of this regular route, it sets in place standards and processes needed to maintain this stable and reliable supply.

