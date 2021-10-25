checkAd

Secarna Pharmaceuticals has Initiated a Transnational Scientific Consortium to Identify New Biomarkers for Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy with ASOs

Secarna has joined forces with the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis, the leading drug discovery and development center in the Baltics, the Institute of Bioinformatics (Medical University of Innsbruck) and Innoplexus AG, the leading Artificial …

  • Secarna has joined forces with the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis, the leading drug discovery and development center in the Baltics, the Institute of Bioinformatics (Medical University of Innsbruck) and Innoplexus AG, the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for drug discovery to identify biomarkers correlating with tumor-induced resistance pathways
  • The consortium aims to further understand the tumor microenvironment and explore the role of ASOs as a new tool for targeted immunotherapy

MUNICH, GERMANY and MARTINSRIED, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplusTM platform, has joined forces with the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis, the leading drug discovery and development center in the Baltics, the Institute of Bioinformatics (Medical University of Innsbruck), with renowned experts in next generation sequencing (Dr. Anne-Margrethe Krogsdam Christensen) as well as computational cancer immunology and data analysis (Priv.-Doz. Dr. Hubert Hackl) to investigate the tumor microenvironment, and Innoplexus AG, the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for drug discovery. The newly founded consortium aims to improve the efficacy of personalized treatment of cancer patients by exploring the role of ASOs as a new tool for targeted immunotherapy, based on a better understanding of tumor microenvironment functions and their impact on the disease course.

Tumors do not exclusively exist in the body as isolated, heterogenous cancer cells, but are also formed by a variety of resident and infiltrating host cells, secreted factors, and extracellular matrix proteins, collectively known as the tumor microenvironment (TME). Within the TME, immune cells are modified to protect the cancer cells against the body's own immune system and enable them to grow. To target these aberrant immune cells and ultimately enhance immune responses, different antibody-based immunotherapies have been developed. However, these treatments are only efficient in a small subset of patients and, in some cases, can show severe side effects. Currently, the underlying cause for this is unknown and so far no biomarkers have been identified that can predict an immune response. Therefore, the development of new approaches to further understand the TME and identify novel biomarkers is of essence to improve patient care.

