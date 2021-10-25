PREVIEW: Alfa Laval Seen Guiding Somewhat Higher Q4 Demand, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 15:23 | | 30 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 15:23 | (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval is expected to guide for somewhat higher demand in the next quarter, when the company reports third-quarter results tomorrow. Alfa Laval has structural long-term growth drivers in Food & Water and Energy, and these trends … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval is expected to guide for somewhat higher demand in the next quarter, when the company reports third-quarter results tomorrow. Alfa Laval has structural long-term growth drivers in Food & Water and Energy, and these trends … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval is expected to guide for somewhat higher demand in the next quarter, when the company reports third-quarter results tomorrow.

Alfa Laval has structural long-term growth drivers in Food & Water and Energy, and these trends should be visible in the Q3 report, SEB said (buy, SEK 385)

Order intake should be in the higher end of the guidance range, and Alfa Laval is attractively positioned for the long term, but the valuation may be getting too high, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 320)

Alfa Laval should guide for increased demand in Q4, fueled especially by the marine division, Kepler Cheuvreux said

However, the share price already reflects the good outlook, Kepler said (hold, SEK 325)



