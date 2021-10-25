Connected Television (CTV) Platform Kapang Signs Deal with Cinedigm for a Bouquet of Linear Channels

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / View TV Group has signed a channel carriage deal on their Kapang CTV platform for broadcast in North America & United Kingdom with premiere independent streaming company of channels & content, …

The Cinedigm channel lineup on Kapang for US viewers includes The Dove Channel, Real Madrid TV and Comedy Dynamics and for UK viewers Comedy Dynamics and Lonestar. The Dove Channel will offer viewers uplifting and enlightening programming that the whole family can enjoy. The best stand-up comedy specials, TV shows, feature films, and documentaries will come from Comedy Dynamics. Kapang will enable a new way to watch 100's of hours of the Old West from Lonestar and Real Madrid TV will provide viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. Together they bring variety, family, comedy and sport entertainment ready for connected TV broadcast. Kapang viewers are in for a treat when they watch any of these channels from Cinedigm.

The combination of HD and connected TV quality and the traditional broadcast approach of Kapang makes watching Cinedigm on the Kapang platform a winning formula. We look forward to seeing the impact the program makes with viewers from both sides of the Atlantic." Commented Jamie Branson, CEO, View TV Group.

Viewers of the Kapang CTV platform will be able to enjoy Cinedigm's output across a broad range of platforms and devices. The Kapang app is available on Apple iPhone and iPad, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Play, Fire TV stick and NVDIA Shield as well as on the Kapang Set Top Box and website. To add to its reach, Kapang is about to become available on Roku, LG Web OS, Samsung Smart and Amazon Alexa.

"We are thrilled to bring Cinedigm's channels to Kapang's US and UK audiences across its Connected TVs and app ecosystem. The company's traditional broadcast approach is a strong fit for our cable-like networks, and we are excited to introduce these channels to even more viewers." Said Daniel Schneider, Senior Vice President Revenue, Cinedigm.

The channels are expected to launch on Kapang this month.

View TV Group

View TV Group comprises four companies including Kapang Ltd. The Kapang CTV platform provides the equivalent of a cable television output but with distribution over the internet. It reduces complexity, enables faster time to market, lower staffing costs and delivers audience revenue technology that provides addressable advertising for higher revenues. This is delivered to viewers in HD or 4K for an experience comparable to that of traditional TV.

Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

