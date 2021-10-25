checkAd

PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc., provides the following corporate update to shareholders.

The company has successfully navigated unprecedented difficulty with regard to the effects of COVID19 on international supply chains by securing 900 kilograms of premium quality mushrooms, complete with certificates of analysis from approved producers. Upon final approval of PsyKey's product formulations, the six different functional mushroom strains will be used in the development of our retail product offerings. The procurement of these ingredients has been overseen by a highly qualified mycologist, aligning with our commitment at the forefront of the company's retail vision to offer consumers the highest quality ingredients and products.

Over the past two quarters, PsyKey Inc. has looked to further bolster its management and advisory personnel and has engaged in discussions with key international distribution partners, and continues ongoing discussions with previously announced partnership opportunities.

Beginning next week management will be meeting with its current manufacturing and distribution partners to prepare for the next steps in bringing our product offerings to fruition. In addition to finalizing our initial retail strategy, management will also be visiting potential laboratory and production facilities to further its plan for future growth and research potential. We are excited to be entering the next phase of our business strategy and feel that we have created a solid foundation to continue to build upon in the months and years to come.

We would like to thank our valued shareholders for their patience and continued support. We are committed to updating the marketplace when key developments and milestones are achieved.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward- looking statements.

