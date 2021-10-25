checkAd

Betsson Will Keep Lindwall as CEO After All

Autor: PLX AI
25.10.2021, 16:14  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Betsson AB's new Board of Directors has decided to withdraw decision to replace the CEO, Pontus Lindwall.We have had several discussions with Betsson's main stakeholders, the Betsson management team, Betsson employees, as well as many of …

  • (PLX AI) – Betsson AB's new Board of Directors has decided to withdraw decision to replace the CEO, Pontus Lindwall.
  • We have had several discussions with Betsson's main stakeholders, the Betsson management team, Betsson employees, as well as many of the largest shareholders. Based on those discussions the current Board does not believe that it would be good to change leadership now, said the new chairman, Johan Lundberg
  • NOTE: Betsson previous Chairman, Patrick Svensk, resigned 6 days after the announcement that Betsson would replace Lindwall
Betsson Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Betsson Will Keep Lindwall as CEO After All (PLX AI) – Betsson AB's new Board of Directors has decided to withdraw decision to replace the CEO, Pontus Lindwall.We have had several discussions with Betsson's main stakeholders, the Betsson management team, Betsson employees, as well as many of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Oncopeptides Drops Another 37% as Downgrades Continue on Likely Cash Need
BASF, SVOLT Partner in Battery Materials Development, Recycling Solutions
Ratos Q3 Sales Miss Consensus
Zooplus Takeover Bid Increased to EUR 480 per Share by Hellman & Friedman in Partnership with EQT
EDPR Gets 15-Year PPA for 209 MW Solar Project in Brazil
Medivir Names Jens Lindberg New CEO
TGS Likely to Cut Dividend to Protect Cash, Danske Says in Downgrade; Shares Down 5.7%
Bechtle Q3 Pretax Profit Better Than Expected; Revenue in Line
Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Betsson Stops Accepting Dutch Customers; Sees SEK 25 Million Hit per Month on EBIT
PLX AI | Analysen