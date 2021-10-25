Betsson Will Keep Lindwall as CEO After All
- (PLX AI) – Betsson AB's new Board of Directors has decided to withdraw decision to replace the CEO, Pontus Lindwall.
- We have had several discussions with Betsson's main stakeholders, the Betsson management team, Betsson employees, as well as many of the largest shareholders. Based on those discussions the current Board does not believe that it would be good to change leadership now, said the new chairman, Johan Lundberg
- NOTE: Betsson previous Chairman, Patrick Svensk, resigned 6 days after the announcement that Betsson would replace Lindwall
