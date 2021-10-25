Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub Chairman Bock Resigns as of Next AGM (PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub Chairman Kurt Bock informed the company today that he will resign as of the next Annual General Meeting, currently planned for May 3, 2022.



