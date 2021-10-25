Fuchs Petrolub Chairman Bock Resigns as of Next AGM
(PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub Chairman Kurt Bock informed the company today that he will resign as of the next Annual General Meeting, currently planned for May 3, 2022.
