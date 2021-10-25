checkAd

Professional Bank Launches New Digital Account Opening

Clients can expect to open a checking account in just 3 minutes

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / An innovative, proprietary solution developed in-house by Professional Bank now makes starting a new relationship with the bank as easy as taking a selfie.

Individuals can use their mobile device to open a personal checking account online in about three minutes, saving time and hassle. At the same time, they connect with their personal banker, keeping human interaction very much an important part of the process.

"About 40% of banks allow people to complete an account application using a mobile device," says Daniel R. Sheehan, Chairman & CEO. "As a part of our focus with high-touch concierge service, we are leveraging technology to provide a faster, convenient service to expand the human-to-human interaction using the most popular devices. COVID-19 accelerated market adoption that we were already working on to address."

With more consumers opening accounts online since the pandemic began, Professional Bank is filling the gap between what clients desire and what community banks, with assets less than $25 billion, can typically offer.

"The vast majority of participants in our industry typically ask for anywhere from 30 to 50 pieces of information to open an account, "Sheehan says. "We're functionally accomplishing the same with just a few clicks and use of a mobile phone's camera."

According to one recent study, 75% of the nation's banks say it can take five minutes or more to open an account online, with about 30% reporting the digital process can take over 10 minutes. A third of all banks that offer a digital solution still say customers must visit a branch to finalize the process.

"There is room for improvement," says Sheehan. "We are enabling our clients to move at the relative speed they are used to with other digital product and service providers and avoid the slower pace that comes with additional paper forms, emails and subsequent branch appointments to sign documents."

Professional Bank's online account opening is simple. It only requires a mobile device with photo capabilities, a driver's license, and a minimum of $25 to fund the new account. The bank then takes it a step further by introducing them to their private banker--integrating the digital experience with the human experience.

"Right there, on a phone or tablet, our new client is introduced to a member of our private banking team," Sheehan says. "It's a further enhancement of our philosophy around client experience."

