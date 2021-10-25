Linde CEO Steve Angel Becomes Chairman; Lamba Takes Over as CEO
(PLX AI) – Linde announces CEO and Chairman succession.Linde appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive OfficerLinde says Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as ChairmanBoth moves effective March 1
