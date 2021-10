Linde CEO Steve Angel Becomes Chairman; Lamba Takes Over as CEO Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 16:36 | | 17 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 16:36 | (PLX AI) – Linde announces CEO and Chairman succession.Linde appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive OfficerLinde says Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as ChairmanBoth moves effective March 1 (PLX AI) – Linde announces CEO and Chairman succession.Linde appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive OfficerLinde says Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as ChairmanBoth moves effective March 1 (PLX AI) – Linde announces CEO and Chairman succession.

Linde appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer

Linde says Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman

