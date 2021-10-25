Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN); (FWB:LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer and Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman, …

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN); (FWB:LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer and Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman, effective March 1, 2022.

Lamba was named Linde's Chief Operating Officer in October 2020. Throughout his more than 30-year tenure with Linde, he served in various leadership roles including Executive Vice President APAC, Head of Regional Business units (South & South East Asia) and Managing Director India. In addition to his appointment as CEO, Lamba will join Linde's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2022.