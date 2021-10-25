checkAd

Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021   

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN); (FWB:LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer and Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman, …

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN); (FWB:LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer and Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman, effective March 1, 2022.

Lamba was named Linde's Chief Operating Officer in October 2020. Throughout his more than 30-year tenure with Linde, he served in various leadership roles including Executive Vice President APAC, Head of Regional Business units (South & South East Asia) and Managing Director India. In addition to his appointment as CEO, Lamba will join Linde's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2022.

Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc.

Contact:

Anna Davies
Tel: +44 1483 244 705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

SOURCE: Linde plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669501/Linde-plc-Announces-CEO-and-Chairman ...

Diskussion: die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

