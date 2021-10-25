Pathfinder Ventures Reports Full Winter Occupancy in Fraser Valley

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) (the "Corporation," "RV" or "Pathfinder.") is pleased to report that it has reached 100% occupancy for its winterized sites at the Fort Langley location, Fort …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. ( TSXV:RV ) (the "Corporation," "RV" or "Pathfinder.") is pleased to report that it has reached 100% occupancy for its winterized sites at the Fort Langley location, Fort Camping. Occupants of winterized sites stay at Fort Camping for 6 months from mid-October until mid-April. There are a small percentage of sites that remain available and vacant for short-term campers. The Fort Camping winter stay program has been running for 10 years, building a strong sense of community with its seasonal programming and repeat customers.

Summer is peak season for camping in B.C. yet demand for winter camping is increasing. The demand is driven in large part by seniors who own RVs from northern B.C. and eastern provinces seeking the mild winter climate of the south coast of B.C. As such, Pathfinder has adopted and implemented Fort Camping's successful winter stay program at their Agassiz-Harrison and Parksville locations to capitalize on the demand. "We are excited to bring our experience running a successful winter campaign in Fort Langley to build a highly-desirable winter stay program at our other camp resorts," says Stan Duckworth, Pathfinder's COO.

Opening USA Border Bears No Impact

The closing of the US-Canada border led to a record year for Fort Camping's winter program in 2020-2021. RV owners who'd typically make their way to warmer climates each winter were forced to stay north of the border. Despite the pending re-opening of the US border in November of 2021, the Fort Camping winter stay program has not been negatively impacted and boasts a maximum capacity. Pathfinder's Founder & CEO, Joe Bleackley says, "the fact that people have the option to travel south this winter but have still chosen to stay with our resort speaks to the quality and value we are providing our winter guests-and the strong reputation we plan to maintain and build going forward."

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of premier branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The Corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.