Jungheinrich Raises Outlook After 9-Month Earnings Top Consensus Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 17:11 | | 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 17:11 | (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 millionOrders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last yearOutlook … (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 millionOrders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last yearOutlook … (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.

9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million

9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 million

Orders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last year

Outlook FY EBIT EUR 340-370 million, up from EUR 300-350 million previously

Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 325-355 million, up from EUR 280-330 million previously

Outlook FY orders EUR 4,600-4,800 million, up from EUR 4,200-4,500 million previously

Group revenue outlook unchanged at EUR EUR 4,000-4,200 million

Says demand continues to be strong

Says through targeted management of the supply chain, production shutdowns have largely been successfully avoided until now

In addition, the material price increases which were substantial in some cases were more than offset by corresponding price adjustments and efficiency measures, the company said



Jungheinrich Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Jungheinrich Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer