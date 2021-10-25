Jungheinrich Raises Outlook After 9-Month Earnings Top Consensus
(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 millionOrders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last yearOutlook …
(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 millionOrders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last yearOutlook …
- (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.
- 9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million
- 9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 million
- Orders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last year
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 340-370 million, up from EUR 300-350 million previously
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 325-355 million, up from EUR 280-330 million previously
- Outlook FY orders EUR 4,600-4,800 million, up from EUR 4,200-4,500 million previously
- Group revenue outlook unchanged at EUR EUR 4,000-4,200 million
- Says demand continues to be strong
- Says through targeted management of the supply chain, production shutdowns have largely been successfully avoided until now
- In addition, the material price increases which were substantial in some cases were more than offset by corresponding price adjustments and efficiency measures, the company said
Jungheinrich Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare