Jungheinrich Raises Outlook After 9-Month Earnings Top Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
25.10.2021, 17:11  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 millionOrders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last yearOutlook …

  • (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.
  • 9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million
  • 9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 million
  • Orders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last year
  • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 340-370 million, up from EUR 300-350 million previously
  • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 325-355 million, up from EUR 280-330 million previously
  • Outlook FY orders EUR 4,600-4,800 million, up from EUR 4,200-4,500 million previously
  • Group revenue outlook unchanged at EUR EUR 4,000-4,200 million
  • Says demand continues to be strong
  • Says through targeted management of the supply chain, production shutdowns have largely been successfully avoided until now
  • In addition, the material price increases which were substantial in some cases were more than offset by corresponding price adjustments and efficiency measures, the company said


