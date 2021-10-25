IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC:IJJP) Progress Update on eCETP. Additionally, the Mandatory Training Program is Open to Receive Request for Training Applications

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / IJJP News Headliner: eCETP Prototype deployment was successful. We are running various Key Application benchmark Metrics levels of testing to complete Phase 3 by October 28, 2021.Live Deployment …

Live Deployment Schedule: First Week of November 2021

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / IJJP News Headliner: eCETP Prototype deployment was successful. We are running various Key Application benchmark Metrics levels of testing to complete Phase 3 by October 28, 2021.

Developer Website: https://Montech.io

Next Stage in progress: MTP is accepting requests to training application

Market Slogan: "Without A Commitment To Join."

Currently in Progress: It started on September 13, 2021. Project Title. The Mandatory Training Program (MTP) kickoff. Project Prerequisite: The MTP project requires the eCETP donation module to be fully Operational. Training Program Structure: Training includes using eCETP to assemble and stage resources to deploy a live donation campaign. Once completed, the Alliance Partner will receive an eCETP Operator Certificate. Once an account is activated, will own the campaign deployed from training, ready for another successful fundraiser.

Description: The Mandatory Training Course provides a free training product package to the prospective Alliance Partner with retainable earnings. The completion of MTP awards the Alliance Partners certification to sponsor and deploy its resources to conduct a live campaign that generates working capital.

MTP Purpose: Kickstart the Go-To-Market Plan to build a Global Marketing campaign using eCETP as a focal point to offer MTP's services.

MTP Support Requirement: Onboarding two Experts as consultants:

Donation Campaign Fundraiser Expert: Mass Marketing Campaigns Expert: Position Requirement: To support eCETP Customer Relationship Management (CRM) services for the MTP. Anticipated Onboarding: Mid-November 2021. Position Requirement: To develop the market brand and messaging packages to market the eCEPT training program to create marketability for its features and funding solution. Anticipate Onboarding: the first week of November 2021.

Additional Details are available at Mandatory Training Program