Canada's Leading Executives Share Learnings and Insights on the Pandemic

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL; OTCQX:CWLPF) released a special report titled ‘Leading in the New Normal,' discussing board and leadership lessons learned from the pandemic and what boards and senior leadership must contend with going forward.

Over the course of the pandemic, Caldwell hosted 32 Leadership Roundtable sessions with 2,500 leading executives across North America to allow them to share information, hear from a variety of experts, and help mitigate the isolation. This report compiles the key learnings and insights from these executive roundtable sessions.

"We heard a lot of surprise at the incredible resilience displayed by their workforce. It has been less about survive and more about thrive than they expected," said Les Gombik, managing partner at Caldwell and moderator of Caldwell's Leadership Roundtable series. "In light of how well companies have been able to come through this, it's been an important lesson that we are better than we knew."

The pandemic is just the most recent face of the rapid, continuous change that has been buffeting companies. The board directors and senior leaders who participated in our roundtable events agreed that boards must be nimble and companies entrepreneurial. Transformation experience is now a must-have skillset and many wonder if crisis management should become the norm.

The report also explores the talent implications of the new normal as executives grapple with the return-to-the-office puzzle and how to attract and retain talent during the Great Resignation.

Board and senior leadership's roles have never been more demanding, nor their consequences more impactful. "There are a lot of cracks in the foundation that are not going to go away - it's something that we'll need to figure out before the next crisis." Gombik adds. However, if you have the right leaders in place, it is a lot easier to adapt and thrive in this new normal.

