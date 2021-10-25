checkAd

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (Formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 19:15  |  46   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Forward Water …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) (TSXV:FWTC) ("HWCC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced qualifying transaction in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement dated June 2, 2021 between Forward Water Technologies Inc. ("FWTI") and HWCC, which was further amended on August 30, 2021 and October 20, 2021.

The Transaction

The Transaction was completed by way of three-cornered amalgamation whereby FWTI and 2644246 Ontario Limited ("HWCC Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HWCC, amalgamated under the laws of the Province of Ontario (the "Amalgamation"). Immediately following the completion of the Amalgamation, HWCC changed its name from "Hope Well Capital Corp." to "Forward Water Technologies Corp.". Pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement between FWTI, HWCC and HWCC Subco dated October 20, 2021, the outstanding common shares and warrants of FWTI were exchanged for common shares and warrants, respectively, of HWCC on the basis of five HWCC securities for every one FWTI security. Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in the filing statement dated October 6, 2021 and filed under FWT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the "Filing Statement").

Final acceptance of the Transaction will occur upon the issuance of the final exchange bulletin by the TSXV (the "Final Bulletin"). Subject to final acceptance by the TSXV, the Company will be classified as a Tier 2 Issuer pursuant to TSXV policies. It is anticipated that the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "FWTC" at the opening of markets on or about October 26, 2021.

Subscription Receipt Financing

As previously announced on June 4 and July 26, 2021, FWTI completed two tranches of a brokered private placement of subscription receipts, pursuant to which an aggregate of 6,470,000 subscription receipts were sold by the Company at a price of $1.00 per subscription receipt (the "Subscription Receipts") for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,470,000.00 (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole book runner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including WD Capital Markets Inc. and Fraser Mackenzie Corporate Finance, a division of Waverley Corporate Financial Services Ltd. (collectively, the "Agents").

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (Formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Forward Water …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Approved to Administer Covid-19 Vaccines in the U.S.
Brigadier Reports on El Placer Sur and Completes Phase-One Exploration at Picachos
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Robust Projected ...
Predictmedix Deployed Safe Entry Stations at Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...