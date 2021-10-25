Forward Water Technologies Corp. (Formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Forward Water …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) (TSXV:FWTC) (" HWCC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced qualifying transaction in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the " Transaction "). The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement dated June 2, 2021 between Forward Water Technologies Inc. (" FWTI ") and HWCC, which was further amended on August 30, 2021 and October 20, 2021.

The Transaction

The Transaction was completed by way of three-cornered amalgamation whereby FWTI and 2644246 Ontario Limited ("HWCC Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HWCC, amalgamated under the laws of the Province of Ontario (the "Amalgamation"). Immediately following the completion of the Amalgamation, HWCC changed its name from "Hope Well Capital Corp." to "Forward Water Technologies Corp.". Pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement between FWTI, HWCC and HWCC Subco dated October 20, 2021, the outstanding common shares and warrants of FWTI were exchanged for common shares and warrants, respectively, of HWCC on the basis of five HWCC securities for every one FWTI security. Further details regarding the Transaction can be found in the filing statement dated October 6, 2021 and filed under FWT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the "Filing Statement").

Final acceptance of the Transaction will occur upon the issuance of the final exchange bulletin by the TSXV (the "Final Bulletin"). Subject to final acceptance by the TSXV, the Company will be classified as a Tier 2 Issuer pursuant to TSXV policies. It is anticipated that the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "FWTC" at the opening of markets on or about October 26, 2021.

Subscription Receipt Financing

As previously announced on June 4 and July 26, 2021, FWTI completed two tranches of a brokered private placement of subscription receipts, pursuant to which an aggregate of 6,470,000 subscription receipts were sold by the Company at a price of $1.00 per subscription receipt (the "Subscription Receipts") for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,470,000.00 (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole book runner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including WD Capital Markets Inc. and Fraser Mackenzie Corporate Finance, a division of Waverley Corporate Financial Services Ltd. (collectively, the "Agents").