Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 21:37 | | 47 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 21:37 | (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, received a contract for PEM electrolyzer equipment from a leading global fuel cell company.

The purchase order has a value of approximately USD 2.6 million, and the equipment will be delivered between 2022 and 2024

Nel will also be providing design consulting services as part of the project



NEL Aktie





