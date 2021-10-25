checkAd

Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million

(PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, received a contract for PEM electrolyzer equipment from a leading global fuel cell company.The purchase order has a value of approximately USD 2.6 million, and the equipment will be delivered …

  • (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, received a contract for PEM electrolyzer equipment from a leading global fuel cell company.
  • The purchase order has a value of approximately USD 2.6 million, and the equipment will be delivered between 2022 and 2024
  • Nel will also be providing design consulting services as part of the project
