Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
- (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, received a contract for PEM electrolyzer equipment from a leading global fuel cell company.
- The purchase order has a value of approximately USD 2.6 million, and the equipment will be delivered between 2022 and 2024
- Nel will also be providing design consulting services as part of the project
