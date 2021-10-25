checkAd

Ubiquity Secures Significant Strategic Investment from BV Investment Partners

Funding to Accelerate Growth for Global BPO's Continued Global Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, today announced a significant strategic investment from BV Investment Partners. The investment, before funding, values Ubiquity at more than $325M.

Founded in 2012, Ubiquity is the leading customer service and business process outsourcing services provider for highly complex industries, including financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce. Ubiquity, whose customers include BM Technologies, Marqeta, Green Dot, Chime, and Greenwood, is the #1 BPO for fintechs, supporting over 150 brands. The company's relationship-based outsourcing delivers increased returns for challengers and disruptors by increasing customer satisfaction and reducing costs. Ubiquity's end-to-end solutions leverage agile methodologies, AI-enabled technologies, and call center expertise to help brands grow customer relationships quickly and cost-effectively.

BV Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services sectors.

Jason Kustka, Managing Director, at BV Investment Partners, said: "What Ubiquity has established is remarkable. It has quickly built a customer base that boasts some of the leading challenger brands in the world and a reputation for powering customer experience and customer acquisition growth through a mix of human and technological capabilities. Ubiquity's model, founded on partnering with customers and a culture rooted in service and call center expertise, creates a unique opportunity to strengthen its already dominant position as the business process outsourcer of choice for high-growth companies of today and tomorrow. We're excited to invest in Ubiquity and proud to partner with Ubiquity's leadership team by advancing its vision and accelerating continued growth as a leader in the industry."

Matthew Nyren, Ubiquity's co-founder, and CEO said: "The past 19 months have reshaped customer experience expectations. We've built and are delivering a game-changing customer experience, but the global pandemic has recalibrated expectations when it comes to reaching customers where they are. It's now more important than ever for brands to diversify operations and obtain insights that enable them to deliver unified experiences across new and often disparate channels that ultimately enable them to surpass the competition. I could not be more excited about what this means for Ubiquity as it tells our clients that our goal of disrupting the BPO industry with our Relationship-based Outsourcing approach is paying off and delivering results."

