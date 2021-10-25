checkAd

Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Closing of US$17 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(NASDAQ:VEV)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company"), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company sold 3,990,610 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of US$4.26 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$17 million.

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC ("Spartan Capital") acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering. Revere Securities LLC was the exclusive selling group member for the Offering.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of US$5.10, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The Warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance (the "Issuance Date") and expire three years from the Issuance Date.

Vicinity Motor intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the US$12 million portion of the license fee payable to Optimal-EV, with the remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including new product development and certifications, new product demonstration models, expansion of production capacity and general working capital.

Spartan Capital received underwriting commissions equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering, which was equal to approximately US$1.19 million.

The Offering was made by way of a prospectus supplement dated October 21, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to the Company's existing U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 dated August 17, 2021 (the "Registration Statement") and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") dated April 19, 2021. The Prospectus Supplement and the Registration Statement are available on the SEC's website and the Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

