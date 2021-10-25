checkAd

Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $155 Million Principal Amount at Maturity of Convertible Senior Notes

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR, "Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its intention to offer, subject …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR, "Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $155 million aggregate principal amount at maturity of its convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers and/or to "accredited investors" in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company, will be issued at a price equal to 90% of the face amount of each note and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the Company's common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock, at the Company's election, provided that until such time as the Company's stockholders have approved the issuance of more than 19.99% of the Company's common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes in accordance with the rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is required to elect "cash settlement" for all conversion of the notes. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, redemption rights and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

The Company intends to use approximately (i) $33.7 million of the net proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of the funds payable in connection with the previously disclosed, pending acquisition by Vertex Energy of a refinery located in Mobile, Alabama, (ii) $13.0 million of the net proceeds from the offering for certain engineering services and for the initial payments of purchase orders for long lead-time equipment associated with a capital project designed to modify the Mobile refinery's hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel in advance of the purchase, (iii) $10.9 million of the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts owed by the Company under its credit facilities with Encina Business Credit, LLC and certain of its affiliates, and (iv) $0.4 million of the net proceeds to repay certain secured equipment leases with certain affiliates of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association. The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes,which may include debt retirement, and organic and inorganic growth initiatives, provided that the Company has no current specific plans for such uses.

