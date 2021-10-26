AFRY Q3 EBITA SEK 369 Million vs. Estimate SEK 395 Million
(PLX AI) – AFRY Q3 sales SEK 4,419 million vs. estimate SEK 4,378 million.Q3 adjusted EBITA SEK 369 millionQ3 adjusted EBITA margin 8.3%Q3 EBITA margin 8.3%Q3 EBIT SEK 328 million vs. estimate SEK 360 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 2.2
