BE Semiconductor Q3 Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Revenue Decrease in Q4
(PLX AI) – BE Semiconductor Q3 revenue EUR 208.3 million vs. estimate EUR 207 million.Q3 net income EUR 84.2 million vs. estimate EUR 78 millionQ3 gross margin 60.4% vs. estimate 60.8%Q3 orders EUR 209.2 millionQ4-21 revenue to decrease …
(PLX AI) – BE Semiconductor Q3 revenue EUR 208.3 million vs. estimate EUR 207 million.Q3 net income EUR 84.2 million vs. estimate EUR 78 millionQ3 gross margin 60.4% vs. estimate 60.8%Q3 orders EUR 209.2 millionQ4-21 revenue to decrease …
- (PLX AI) – BE Semiconductor Q3 revenue EUR 208.3 million vs. estimate EUR 207 million.
- Q3 net income EUR 84.2 million vs. estimate EUR 78 million
- Q3 gross margin 60.4% vs. estimate 60.8%
- Q3 orders EUR 209.2 million
- Q4-21 revenue to decrease approximately 5-15% vs. Q3-21 as new products are introduced, capacity added in 2021 is deployed and typical H2 seasonal trends
- Revenue expected to rise 60-80% vs. Q4-20 highlighting ongoing market strength
- Gross margin of 59-61% at similar levels as reported in Q3-21
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare