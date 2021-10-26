checkAd

Novartis Q3 Core EPS Beats Consensus; Group Guidance Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
26.10.2021, 07:02   

  • (PLX AI) – Novartis Q3 EPS USD 1.23 vs. estimate USD 1.27.
  • Q3 core EPS USD 1.71 vs. estimate USD 1.65
  • Q3 net sales USD 13,030 million vs. estimate USD 13,000 million
  • Q3 net income USD 2,758 million vs. estimate USD 2,900 million
  • Q3 core operating income USD 4,467 million vs. estimate USD 4,261 million
  • Q3 core net income USD 3,830 million vs. estimate USD 3,696 million
  • FY group sales expected to grow low to mid single digit
  • FY group core operating income expected to grow mid single digit, ahead of sales
  • Increasing peak sales guidance for Cosentyx and Entresto, to at least USD 7.0 billion and at least USD 5.0 billion respectively


Wertpapier


