Enea Q3 EBIT SEK 48.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 55.5 Million
(PLX AI) – Enea Q3 revenue SEK 256.6 million vs. estimate SEK 263 million.Q3 EBIT margin 18.7%Q3 EPS SEK 2.33Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 61 million vs. estimate SEK 55.5 million
