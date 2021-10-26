Crayon Group Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected; Raises Guidance
(PLX AI) – Crayon Group Q3 revenue NOK 5,147 million vs. estimate NOK 4,825 million.Adjusted EBITDA of NOK 81.4 million, up from NOK 64 million in Q3 2020Raising 2021 and mid-term guidanceNow sees 2021 gross profit growth 28-30% from 20-25% …
- (PLX AI) – Crayon Group Q3 revenue NOK 5,147 million vs. estimate NOK 4,825 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of NOK 81.4 million, up from NOK 64 million in Q3 2020
- Raising 2021 and mid-term guidance
- Now sees 2021 gross profit growth 28-30% from 20-25% previously
- Now sees adj. EBITDA as share of gross profit 20-21% from 20% previously
- Midterm sees gross profit growth 20%, up from 15-20% previously
- Midterm sees adjusted EBITDA as share of gross profit gradually increase to 22% instead of 19% as before
- Sees Continued strong growth momentum from investments into the business; Rhipe consolidated in November/December
