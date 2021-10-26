Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Crayon Group Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected; Raises Guidance (PLX AI) – Crayon Group Q3 revenue NOK 5,147 million vs. estimate NOK 4,825 million.Adjusted EBITDA of NOK 81.4 million, up from NOK 64 million in Q3 2020Raising 2021 and mid-term guidanceNow sees 2021 gross profit growth 28-30% from 20-25% …



