Betsson Q3 EBIT SEK 323.6 Million vs. Estimate SEK 285 Million
(PLX AI) – Betsson Q3 revenue SEK 1,733.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,715 million.Q3 EBIT margin 18.7%
(PLX AI) – Betsson Q3 revenue SEK 1,733.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,715 million.Q3 EBIT margin 18.7%
Betsson Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Betsson Q3 revenue SEK 1,733.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,715 million.
- Q3 EBIT margin 18.7%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0