Alfa Laval Q3 Sales Miss Expectations; Guides for Flat Q4 Demand

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Alfa Laval Q3 orders SEK 11,680 million vs. estimate SEK 11,224 million.Q3 sales SEK 10,275 million vs. estimate SEK 10,479 millionQ3 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,854 million vs. estimate SEK 1,796 millionQ3 net income SEK 1,226 million vs. …

  • (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval Q3 orders SEK 11,680 million vs. estimate SEK 11,224 million.
  • Q3 sales SEK 10,275 million vs. estimate SEK 10,479 million
  • Q3 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,854 million vs. estimate SEK 1,796 million
  • Q3 net income SEK 1,226 million vs. estimate SEK 1,173 million
  • Alfa Laval expect demand in the fourth quarter to be about the same as in the third quarter; analysts expected the company to guide for a somewhat higher Q4 demand
