Inwido Q3 EBITA SEK 275 Million vs. Estimate SEK 264 Million
(PLX AI) – Inwido Q3 sales SEK 1,897 million vs. estimate SEK 1,935 million.Q3 organic growth 10%Q3 EBITA margin 14.5%Q3 EPS SEK 3.57 vs. estimate SEK 3.34
(PLX AI) – Inwido Q3 sales SEK 1,897 million vs. estimate SEK 1,935 million.Q3 organic growth 10%Q3 EBITA margin 14.5%Q3 EPS SEK 3.57 vs. estimate SEK 3.34
Inwido Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Inwido Q3 sales SEK 1,897 million vs. estimate SEK 1,935 million.
- Q3 organic growth 10%
- Q3 EBITA margin 14.5%
- Q3 EPS SEK 3.57 vs. estimate SEK 3.34
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0