checkAd

DSV Names Ebbe New CFO

Autor: PLX AI
26.10.2021, 07:47  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – DSV says Michael Ebbe is appointed new Group CFO.Jens H. Lund has been the Group CFO since 2002 and will now take on a new role as Group COO

  • (PLX AI) – DSV says Michael Ebbe is appointed new Group CFO.
  • Jens H. Lund has been the Group CFO since 2002 and will now take on a new role as Group COO
DSV Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV Names Ebbe New CFO (PLX AI) – DSV says Michael Ebbe is appointed new Group CFO.Jens H. Lund has been the Group CFO since 2002 and will now take on a new role as Group COO

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
Oncopeptides Drops Another 37% as Downgrades Continue on Likely Cash Need
BASF, SVOLT Partner in Battery Materials Development, Recycling Solutions
Linde CEO Steve Angel Becomes Chairman; Lamba Takes Over as CEO
Jungheinrich Raises Outlook After 9-Month Earnings Top Consensus
TGS Likely to Cut Dividend to Protect Cash, Danske Says in Downgrade; Shares Down 5.7%
Coloplast Rises 2% After BofA Upgrades to Buy
Bechtle Q3 Pretax Profit Better Than Expected; Revenue in Line
Vossloh Gets Framework Contract for Concrete Sleepers in Australia
Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
Jenoptik Buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for EUR 300 Million
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21DSV Raises Outlook After Q3 Earnings Smash Estimates
PLX AI | Analysen
05.10.21DSV Is Buying Opportunity, Danske Says, Forecasting Another Guidance Upgrade
PLX AI | Analysen