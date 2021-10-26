checkAd

Evotec Provides Preliminary Nine Month Financial Results

9M 2021 REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF € 425 - 435 MADJUSTED 9M 2021 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF € 68 - 72 MTHE FIGURES IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ARE PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGETHE COMPLETE 9M 2021 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL …

  • 9M 2021 REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF € 425 - 435 M
  • ADJUSTED 9M 2021 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF € 68 - 72 M
  • THE FIGURES IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ARE PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE
  • THE COMPLETE 9M 2021 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON 11 NOVEMBER 2021

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809), today reported preliminary and unaudited results for the first nine months ended 30 September 2021.

  • Evotec expects revenues from contracts with customers for the first nine months of 2021 to be in the range of € 425 - 435 m; significantly above the € 360.4 m posted in the prior year's period. Like-for-like growth (excluding Sanofi payments of € 8.6 m in Q1 2020 and negative fx-effects) is expected to be in the range of 24 - 27%
  • Adjusted Group EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 is expected to reach € 68 - 72 m, compared to € 76.9 m as of 30 September 2020, affected primarily by planned capacity build-up ahead of imminent production start of J.POD (R) 1 US, Redmond. Like-for-like growth (adjusting for Sanofi and negative fx-effects) is expected to be within a range of 12 - 18%
  • Evotec expects unpartnered R&D expenses in the period to be between € 41 - 44 m, between € 8 - 11 m higher than in 9M 2020

The expected financial results discussed in this press release are based upon information available to Evotec as of the date hereof. This data is not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the closing process and related auditor review have not been completed. During the preparation of Evotec's comprehensive financial statements adjustments to the preliminary estimated financial information presented herein may be identified, and such changes could be material. There can be no assurance that these estimates will be realised, and these estimates are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are not within the Company's control. The timing of this disclosure is unique to this quarter given the timing of the Company's application to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and it does not intend to report preliminary results in future quarters. Evotec will issue complete financial results in connection with its 9M conference call on 11 November 2021.

Diskussion: Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

