Husqvarna Buys Orbit Irrigation for $480 Million
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna Group to acquire Orbit Irrigation in the U.S., at enterprise value of USD 480 million.Orbit, a provider of residential watering solutions, will become part of Husqvarna Group's Gardena DivisionOrbit’s net sales during the last …
- (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Group to acquire Orbit Irrigation in the U.S., at enterprise value of USD 480 million.
- Orbit, a provider of residential watering solutions, will become part of Husqvarna Group's Gardena Division
- Orbit’s net sales during the last 12 months amounted to approximately USD 320 million with an operating margin slightly below Husqvarna Group average
