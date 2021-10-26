SKF Q3 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates; Sees Q4 Organic Sales in Line
(PLX AI) – SKF Q3 revenue SEK 20,146 million vs. estimate SEK 20,236 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,672 million vs. estimate SEK 2,842 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 13.3% vs. estimate 14%Q3 EBIT SEK 2,588 million vs. estimate SEK 2,738 millionQ3 …
- (PLX AI) – SKF Q3 revenue SEK 20,146 million vs. estimate SEK 20,236 million.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,672 million vs. estimate SEK 2,842 million
- Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 13.3% vs. estimate 14%
- Q3 EBIT SEK 2,588 million vs. estimate SEK 2,738 million
- Q3 pretax profit SEK 2,440 million vs. estimate SEK 2,558 million
- Says Q4 to see continued challenging conditions from cost inflation and constrained logistics
- Sees continued solid demand across our Industrial business
- Says demand development in Automotive business will remain uncertain, with supply constraints and production delays resulting in very different market conditions than those experienced in the fourth quarter last year
- Says expect organic sales for the fourth quarter to be in-line with the previous year
