SKF Q3 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates; Sees Q4 Organic Sales in Line Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 08:03

(PLX AI) – SKF Q3 revenue SEK 20,146 million vs. estimate SEK 20,236 million.

Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,672 million vs. estimate SEK 2,842 million

Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 13.3% vs. estimate 14%

Q3 EBIT SEK 2,588 million vs. estimate SEK 2,738 million

Q3 pretax profit SEK 2,440 million vs. estimate SEK 2,558 million

Says Q4 to see continued challenging conditions from cost inflation and constrained logistics

Sees continued solid demand across our Industrial business

Says demand development in Automotive business will remain uncertain, with supply constraints and production delays resulting in very different market conditions than those experienced in the fourth quarter last year

Says expect organic sales for the fourth quarter to be in-line with the previous year



