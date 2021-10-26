SKF Falls 5% After Soft Guidance, Earnings Miss Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 09:42 | | 27 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 09:42 | (PLX AI) – SKF shares fell 5% at the open after earnings missed estimates and guidance was weaker than expected.SKF missed on revenue, adj. EBIT and margins in the third quarterExpects organic sales for the fourth quarter to be in-line with the … (PLX AI) – SKF shares fell 5% at the open after earnings missed estimates and guidance was weaker than expected.SKF missed on revenue, adj. EBIT and margins in the third quarterExpects organic sales for the fourth quarter to be in-line with the … (PLX AI) – SKF shares fell 5% at the open after earnings missed estimates and guidance was weaker than expected.

The guidance was clearly disappointing, SEB said

The guidance was clearly disappointing, SEB said

Consensus may fall as much as 5% for 2021-2023, Kepler Cheuvreux said



