Nordea Bought Back Shares for EUR 345 Million in Sampo's Accelerated Bookbuild
- (PLX AI) – Nordea repurchases shares in Sampo's accelerated bookbuild for EUR 345 million.
- Nordea's broker carried out the repurchase of the shares on Nordea's behalf under the share buy-back program that started on 22 October 2021
- Price per share was EUR 10.65
