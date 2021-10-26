Alfa Laval Rises as Strong Orders Overshadow Soft Demand Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 09:50 | | 18 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 09:50 | (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares were up more than 4% after better than expected third-quarter orders overshadowed cautious demand outlook for the next quarter.Orders were strong in all regions, with record high intake in the Energy unitDemand for Q4 … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares were up more than 4% after better than expected third-quarter orders overshadowed cautious demand outlook for the next quarter.Orders were strong in all regions, with record high intake in the Energy unitDemand for Q4 … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares were up more than 4% after better than expected third-quarter orders overshadowed cautious demand outlook for the next quarter.

Orders were strong in all regions, with record high intake in the Energy unit

Demand for Q4 was guided as "about the same" as Q3, which is lower than analyst expectations for somewhat higher demand

With order 4% better than consensus, the guidance for unchanged demand was on the weak side, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said

However, Alfa Laval sees a need to add capacity and will double its investments over the next 3 years to SEK 2-2.5 billion, which is clearly above expectations and previous guidance, Kepler said

Estimates should come up low single-digits following the order beat paired with margin strength, SEB said



