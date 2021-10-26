Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run Open to the World Again this Year

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / As an increasingly vaccinated world starts fighting its way back to a semblance of normality, it's almost time again for the eagerly-anticipated annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run …

The event, which honours and remembers iconic global statesperson Nelson Mandela, will again take place in hybrid fashion, with the physical form at Tshwane's Union Buildings for a restricted number of 1000 people, and the virtual form being open to participants globally who wish to take part in this special event.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / As an increasingly vaccinated world starts fighting its way back to a semblance of normality, it's almost time again for the eagerly-anticipated annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) ( MandelaWalkandRun.com ), taking place this year on Sunday 5 December 2021.

COVID restrictions forced the bulk of the event to take place virtually last year, which did however give participants from over 22 countries the chance to be part of the MRWR.

Entrants to the event - which has the options of a virtual 5 kilometre walk or 10 and 21 kilometre run - in 2020 came from as far afield as India, Kenya, Nigeria, Portugal, United States, Netherlands, Finland, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Guatemala and Sudan.

Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF), is hoping that the event will continue to attract entrants from far and wide this year:

"Madiba was of course a global citizen, and it's a bittersweet irony that the COVID global pandemic has allowed participants from all across the world to take part in this very special event honouring his life. This period has called on everyone to continue to be resilient and brave and we hope that as many people as possible will choose, safely, to end their year with us at this year's Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run. It is always an event we eagerly look out for on the calendar and we encourage people to register," said Hatang.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation hosts the annual event in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government, with all proceeds going to support the work of the Foundation, which continues the social justice work of Madiba.

Started to commemorate Madiba's passing on 5 December 2013, the popular annual event hosted from Tshwane's Union Buildings will be held for the eighth time this year.

Participants for the walk and run can enter online at www.MandelaWalkandRun.com .

It's a social event for the fit, the not so fit and the completely unfit, so register and complete the event entry forms, walk or run your choice of distance and you will be awarded a physical medal for taking part at the Union Buildings or a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm your participation if you took part anywhere in the rest of South Africa or around the world.