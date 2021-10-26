MPC Container Ships Rises 3.5% as DNB Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – MPC Container ships gained 3.5% after DNB upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target cut to NOK 24.40 from NOK 27The company's current valuation is at a steep disconnect to underlying asset values, DNB said
- (PLX AI) – MPC Container ships gained 3.5% after DNB upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target cut to NOK 24.40 from NOK 27
- The company's current valuation is at a steep disconnect to underlying asset values, DNB said
