SSAB Moves Higher After Danske Upgrades to Buy

(PLX AI) – SSAB shares gained 1% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy and lifted the price target to SEK 60 from SEK 46.

SSAB has a record strong balance sheet that bodes well for shareholder returns, Danske said

SSAB continues to expand its Special Steels capabilities, while 2022 should see a solid steel cycle, Danske said

Meanwhile, Bank of America lifted its price target for SSAB to SEK 49 from SEK 45, but kept a rating of underperform

