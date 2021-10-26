Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

NENT Gains Nearly 5% as Viaplay Subscriber Adds Beat Expectations (PLX AI) – NENT shares gained nearly 5% after the company reported new Viaplay subscriptions that beat expectations.Viaplay added 322,000 subscribers in Q3, while Kepler Cheuvreux expected only 260,000The news trumped a lower than expected Q3 …



