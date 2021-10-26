checkAd

NENT Gains Nearly 5% as Viaplay Subscriber Adds Beat Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
26.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – NENT shares gained nearly 5% after the company reported new Viaplay subscriptions that beat expectations.Viaplay added 322,000 subscribers in Q3, while Kepler Cheuvreux expected only 260,000The news trumped a lower than expected Q3 …

  • (PLX AI) – NENT shares gained nearly 5% after the company reported new Viaplay subscriptions that beat expectations.
  • Viaplay added 322,000 subscribers in Q3, while Kepler Cheuvreux expected only 260,000
  • The news trumped a lower than expected Q3 revenue number
  • The strong subscriber uptake internationally makes NENT's full-year target look cautious, Kepler said
  • Kepler rates NENT buy, with price target SEK 700
