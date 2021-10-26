Campari 9-Month Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Momentum for Q4
(PLX AI) – 9-month revenue EUR 1,575.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,551 million9-month adjusted EBIT EUR 359.8 million vs. estimate EUR 356 millionThe positive trends from earlier in the year have continued into the key summer season, …
(PLX AI) – 9-month revenue EUR 1,575.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,551 million9-month adjusted EBIT EUR 359.8 million vs. estimate EUR 356 millionThe positive trends from earlier in the year have continued into the key summer season, …
- (PLX AI) – 9-month revenue EUR 1,575.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,551 million
- 9-month adjusted EBIT EUR 359.8 million vs. estimate EUR 356 million
- The positive trends from earlier in the year have continued into the key summer season, thanks to a recovery in the on-premise combined with sustained home consumption trends, CEO says
- Regarding the outlook for the rest of the year, we expect the positive brand momentum and favourable sales mix to continue in the last quarter, CEO says
- Partially offset the intensifying input cost pressure, particularly logistics costs, accelerated brand building investments, as well as structure costs phasing
Davide Campari-Milano Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare