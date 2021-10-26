Campari 9-Month Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Momentum for Q4 Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 11:01 | | 56 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 11:01 | (PLX AI) – 9-month revenue EUR 1,575.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,551 million9-month adjusted EBIT EUR 359.8 million vs. estimate EUR 356 millionThe positive trends from earlier in the year have continued into the key summer season, … (PLX AI) – 9-month revenue EUR 1,575.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,551 million9-month adjusted EBIT EUR 359.8 million vs. estimate EUR 356 millionThe positive trends from earlier in the year have continued into the key summer season, … (PLX AI) – 9-month revenue EUR 1,575.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,551 million

9-month adjusted EBIT EUR 359.8 million vs. estimate EUR 356 million

The positive trends from earlier in the year have continued into the key summer season, thanks to a recovery in the on-premise combined with sustained home consumption trends, CEO says

Regarding the outlook for the rest of the year, we expect the positive brand momentum and favourable sales mix to continue in the last quarter, CEO says

Partially offset the intensifying input cost pressure, particularly logistics costs, accelerated brand building investments, as well as structure costs phasing



